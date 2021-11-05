Global tire titan brings 'garden' to CIIE

Besides the Mission H24, the world's first hydrogen-powered race car, Michelin has also brought a "garden" to CIIE this year.

Besides the Mission H24, the world's first hydrogen-powered race car, Michelin has also brought a "garden" to this year's China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

The "garden" is actually Michelin's booth at CIIE, made up of four exhibition areas – the Cornice of Innovation, the Window of Sustainability, the Fountain of Inspiration and the Corridor of Future – which is a combination of the design philosophy of Chinese gardens and the wisdom of Industry 4.0, the ongoing automation of traditional manufacturing and industrial practices.

Not only showing innovative products and solutions of the company, the "garden" also tells stories and concepts behind the booth.

As a big fan of Chinese culture and deeply impressed by the philosophy of the harmony between time, soil and human, Kamran-Charles Vossoughi, president and chief executive officer of Michelin China, said the company was inspired to create a "garden" at CIIE.

Each of the four main parts of the "garden" has its own story to tell. Cornice of Innovation shows Michelin's innovations of yesterday, today and tomorrow. Here visitors can have a look at the world's first detachable bicycle tire made in 1891, and feel how the company is always using innovation to change life.

The innovation of today is Mission H24 race car, the world's first hydrogen-powered race car, and also the first exhibit with customs clearance for CIIE this year. It is equipped with Michelin tires, almost half of which is made with sustainable materials by the joint venture between Michelin and Faurecia that provided the car with hydrogen fuel cell technology enabling zero emissions.

Through the race car, the company wants to tell visitors three stories about it.

First one is from track to street. Why a race car? Because at Michelin it is believed that tracks are the best lab to test the latest tire technology. Over the past 130 years, Michelin has been participating in motor sports and supporting the world's top motor sport events. Products and technologies that have withstood rigorous tests in races were later used in civilian fields so that more people can share sustainable mobility.

The second story is hydrogen mobility. Mission H24 is completely powered by hydrogen. Michelin and Faurecia's joint venture SYMBIO provides technical support for its hydrogen energy fuel system. Michelin has been developing hydrogen mobility for more than 15 years, and hopes to extend this green energy to more areas to help achieve zero carbon emissions.

The third story is about sustainable materials. The car's tires are made of 46 percent sustainable materials. Michelin aims to use 40 percent sustainable materials in all its tires by 2030, and 100 percent sustainable materials by 2050.