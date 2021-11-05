﻿
Biz / Company

Global tire titan brings 'garden' to CIIE

SHINE
  20:02 UTC+8, 2021-11-05       0
Besides the Mission H24, the world's first hydrogen-powered race car, Michelin has also brought a "garden" to CIIE this year.
SHINE
  20:02 UTC+8, 2021-11-05       0
Global tire titan brings 'garden' to CIIE

The Michelin "garden" at the 4th China International Import Expo

Besides the Mission H24, the world's first hydrogen-powered race car, Michelin has also brought a "garden" to this year's China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

The "garden" is actually Michelin's booth at CIIE, made up of four exhibition areas – the Cornice of Innovation, the Window of Sustainability, the Fountain of Inspiration and the Corridor of Future – which is a combination of the design philosophy of Chinese gardens and the wisdom of Industry 4.0, the ongoing automation of traditional manufacturing and industrial practices.

Not only showing innovative products and solutions of the company, the "garden" also tells stories and concepts behind the booth.

As a big fan of Chinese culture and deeply impressed by the philosophy of the harmony between time, soil and human, Kamran-Charles Vossoughi, president and chief executive officer of Michelin China, said the company was inspired to create a "garden" at CIIE.

Each of the four main parts of the "garden" has its own story to tell. Cornice of Innovation shows Michelin's innovations of yesterday, today and tomorrow. Here visitors can have a look at the world's first detachable bicycle tire made in 1891, and feel how the company is always using innovation to change life.

The innovation of today is Mission H24 race car, the world's first hydrogen-powered race car, and also the first exhibit with customs clearance for CIIE this year. It is equipped with Michelin tires, almost half of which is made with sustainable materials by the joint venture between Michelin and Faurecia that provided the car with hydrogen fuel cell technology enabling zero emissions.

Global tire titan brings 'garden' to CIIE

Mission H24, the world's first hydrogen-powered race car

Through the race car, the company wants to tell visitors three stories about it.

First one is from track to street. Why a race car? Because at Michelin it is believed that tracks are the best lab to test the latest tire technology. Over the past 130 years, Michelin has been participating in motor sports and supporting the world's top motor sport events. Products and technologies that have withstood rigorous tests in races were later used in civilian fields so that more people can share sustainable mobility.

The second story is hydrogen mobility. Mission H24 is completely powered by hydrogen. Michelin and Faurecia's joint venture SYMBIO provides technical support for its hydrogen energy fuel system. Michelin has been developing hydrogen mobility for more than 15 years, and hopes to extend this green energy to more areas to help achieve zero carbon emissions.

The third story is about sustainable materials. The car's tires are made of 46 percent sustainable materials. Michelin aims to use 40 percent sustainable materials in all its tires by 2030, and 100 percent sustainable materials by 2050.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     