Sanofi's innovative treatment for atopic dermatitis on show

A new survey is casting light on the treatment and management of atopic dermatitis (AD) in adolescents.

Dermatologists and physicians have called for an integrated approach to relieve adolescent patients' physical and psychological burdens.



According to a joint study conducted by Sanofi and Shanghai Daily regarding the skin condition of adolescents, the most common skin symptoms among adolescents are dry, flaky skin, skin irritation during seasonal changes, and itching.



The survey was released on Saturday at the fourth China International Import Expo. It reached more than 1,000 adolescents aged between 12 and 17 and found that nearly 40 percent of the adolescents interviewed had been diagnosed with eczema or AD, and nearly 70 percent of adolescents with AD suffered from the disease for more than a year.



They reported delays in their studies due to recurrent episodes of AD, and also were socially disturbed.



Xu Jinhua, chief of the Department of Dermatology at Huashan Hospital affiliated to Fudan Universty, said AD symptoms cause great burden and pain for adolescent patients and their families. Standardized care from physicians and also more attention toward their emotional demands are needed.



"Adolescence is a critical stage of growth," he noted. "Moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis not only bothers adolescents with physical symptoms such as skin lesions and itching, but also affects their quality of life, including school and interpersonal relationships, which can be detrimental to their physical and mental health."

Sanofi has brought its innovative AD treatment Dupixent to the CIIE for the fourth time. Its approval process has been greatly expedited.



Earlier this year, Dupixent® (dupilumab) was approved in China for adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. This is an extension of China adult AD indication and is based on the data from a global 16-week adolescent clinical trial.



The injection avoids widespread suppression of the immune system and is thus expected to bring revolutionary changes to the treatment of the disease.



It will play an important role in helping young patients be relieved of physical and psychological burdens.



Dupixent became the first and only biologic medicine approved for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in China in June last year, which was two years ahead of schedule.



It was also included in the National Drug Reimbursement List after only five months of commercial launch, which greatly enhanced its accessibility.



Xu also noted the early diagnosis and treatment of young patients was especially important to help with their studies and social interaction.

Despite the increasing awareness for atopic dermatitis, there's still much left to improve for standardized care and treatment among physicians and the general public.