CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | SCHOTT: Pushing the limits of specialty glass

"China is committed to pushing to achieve carbon neutrality. At SCHOTT, we have the same goal."
SCHOTT is one of the leading specialty glass companies in the world.

"This year has been another year of great challenges, but also revealed what we appreciate about China: solidarity and a strong desire for progress," Dr. Frank Heinricht, CEO of SCHOTT AG, said, "And that's why we value collaboration like never before."

Heinricht pointed out, "There's another challenge: climate change. China is committed to pushing to achieve carbon neutrality. At SCHOTT, we have the same goal."

Heinricht introduced that SCHOTT has already covered everything with renewable energy in China. "What unites us is taking responsibility," he said.

"We do so by pushing the limits of specialty glass. Every day, we bring pioneering ideas to life. And here at CIIE, we are presenting a fascinating future powered by a fascinating material."

