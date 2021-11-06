﻿
Biz / Company

CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | Kärcher: Sustainable development a global consensus

  01:43 UTC+8, 2021-11-07       0
"We are now in a position to increase our investments and supply the Chinese market with high quality products and services."
Kärcher will show eight new smart cleaning products at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) this year.

"Against the backdrop of COVID-19, holding the CIIE is a positive signal and a great initiative," said Christian May, Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Sales Officer of Kärcher, "It helps companies from all over the world to show their products and services to the Chinese market, increase sales and to find potential future partners."

"Another important topic at the fair is sustainability…Sustainable development has become a global consensus,"May continued, "We are now in a position to increase our investments and supply the Chinese market with high quality products and services."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
