MSD celebrates successful program for mothers

  15:32 UTC+8, 2021-11-07       0
Three years after global pharmaceutical company MSD launched a program to support Chinese mothers, it has helped many families and saved both women and infants.
Anna Van Acker, president of MSD China

Three years after global pharmaceutical company MSD launched a program to support Chinese mothers, it has helped many families and saved both women and infants.

The China International Import Expo is the stage of a celebration.

"As a mother of four, I am very proud that this program has helped more than 13 million mothers around the world and it is successful in China as well," said Anna Van Acker, president of MSD China.

The "MSD for Mothers" Initiative in China, launched in 2019 together with the Project HOPE and the China Maternal and Child Health Association, is committed to working with partners to reduce maternal mortality, especially that of high-risk pregnant women.

It has helped many families – especially in Sichuan and Hainan provinces – improve maternal health, demonstrating MSD's efforts in protecting pregnant Chinese women, and the global vision of ending maternal mortality.

It is expected to help more families by supporting the health of Chinese women and infants in the future, Acker said.

The cartoonist Chen Xiaotao, who has cheered for Wuhan's fight against COVID-19, unveiled a work on the theme "Protect Every Birth" created for this program.

Cartoonist Chen Xiaotao (left) created a set of works on the theme "Protect Every Birth" for this program.

