Biz / Company

Ericsson bets on 5G and digital factory in China

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:59 UTC+8, 2021-11-09       0
China is the world's "biggest and most innovative" 5G market, Europe's top telecommunications equipment maker Ericsson said at CIIE.
China is the world's "biggest and most innovative" 5G market, Europe's top telecommunications equipment maker Ericsson said at CIIE.

Currently, there are 176 5G commercial networks with more than 500 million users. Up to now, China has built 1.16 million 5G base stations. The country is home to 450 million 5G mobile connections, accounting for 70 to 80 percent of the global number, according to industry figures.

The country's 5G development has taken the leading position globally in user base size and network deployment speed, said Wu Lidong, vice president and head of marketing and PR communication for Northeast Asia at Ericsson.

Ericsson is seeking 5G-related business opportunities in China, especially adopting 5G in various industries through cooperation with carriers, such as building 5G-enabled digital factories, the company said.

Despite "market share fluctuations," Ericsson will maintain its commitment to the Chinese market. It has an R&D team in China that is its second-largest R&D team outside of Sweden, Wu added.

The company also aims to push carbon neutrality with more energy-efficient 5G gears.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
CIIE
Ericsson
Follow Us

