Luxury British brand sparkles at import expo

  16:44 UTC+8, 2021-11-10       0
VERTU launched its mobile phones with gems, enamel and elements of thangka.
At the China International Import Expo, visitors can find gems like green emeralds and pure rubies not only at the section for jewelry but also at the booth of UK-based luxury brand VERTU, featuring a new line of mobile phones, along with enamel and elements of thangka.

This year VERTU has released several new products at the expo, including its classic couture Signature series of mobile phones. Among the series of Masterpiece mobile phones showcased at the expo, the most attractive one is the new Cobra Signature V priced at 2.89 million yuan (US$452,000). The phone is a salute to classic styles and is made of 388 extremely luxurious and rare parts.

The body of the snake surrounding the phone contains 439 rubies, and the snake's eyes are inlaid with two emeralds, which glow in the light and show its elegant posture.

Ti Gong

The new "cobra" Signature V, made of 388 extremely luxurious and rare parts, is priced at 2.89 million yuan.

Besides the Cobra, VERTU showcased other two Advanced Customization Signature products – Signature Enamel and Signature Thang-ga. Each of them is handmade by the top craftsmen from China and Europe.

It is the first luxury brand to apply enamel technology to mobile phones.

Ti Gong

Besides the Cobra, VERTU showcased other two Advanced Customization Signature products – Signature Enamel and Signature Thang-ga.

Meanwhile, at the CIIE, the China EU Working Commission of the Ministry of Commerce has designated VERTU as an Ambassador of China-EU Cultural Exchange, aiming to commend and promote its contribution to the promotion of China-European cultural cooperation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
