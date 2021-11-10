﻿
Biz / Company

GE, an industrial conglomerate pioneer, to break up

Reuters
  22:07 UTC+8, 2021-11-10       0
The split marks the end of the 129-year-old conglomerate that was once the most valuable US corporation and a global symbol of American business power.
Reuters
  22:07 UTC+8, 2021-11-10       0

General Electric Co will split into three public companies as the US industrial conglomerate seeks to simplify its business, pare down debt and breathe life into a battered share price, the company said on Tuesday.

The split marks the end of the 129-year-old conglomerate that was once the most valuable US corporation and a global symbol of American business power.

GE shares closed 2.6 percent higher at US$111.29 on Tuesday, after reaching a nearly three and a half years high, compared with a 0.35 percent drop in the broader S&P 500 index. The industrial conglomerate's shares have gained about 9 percent since July 30 when the company reduced the number of its traded shares.

In the past three years, GE Chief Executive Larry Culp has focused on reducing debt by selling assets, and improving cash flows by streamlining operations and cutting overhead costs.

"With the progress on the deleveraging, the progress with our operational transformation, the pandemic lifting ... there's no reason to wait a day (for the split)," Culp said. "It's the right thing to do."

The Boston-based company said the three businesses would focus on energy, healthcare and aviation.

GE will separate the healthcare company, in which it expects to retain a stake of 19.9 percent, in early 2023. It will combine GE Renewable Energy, GE Power and GE Digital and spin off the business in early 2024.

Following the split, it will become an aviation company, helmed by Culp. The aviation company will inherit GE's other assets and liabilities, including its runoff insurance business.

A company spokesperson said brands and names of the spun-off units will be decided later.

It is the boldest attempt under Culp, who took GE's reins in 2018, to simplify the company's business. Measures taken so far have led to an improvement in GE's balance sheet, putting it on track to reduce debt by more than US$75 billion by the end of 2021.

The company now expects to generate more than US$7 billion in free cash flow in 2023 and is planning to monetize its stakes in Baker Hughes, AerCap and the healthcare unit to cut its net debt to less than US$35 billion by then.

Culp said the decision to split the company was paved by GE's progress in terms of repairing its balance sheet and operational performance.

He did not expect the spinoff to face any regulatory or labor issues and said there was no investor pressure behind the decision.

"Spins create a lot of value," he said. "These are moves geared toward making GE stronger, helping our businesses and the teams perform better."

Culp's strategy is in stark contrast to the path GE pursued in the 1980s and 1990s under Jack Welch, who expanded the company into an industrial behemoth.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Guo Jiayi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     