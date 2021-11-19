Lounge by Topgolf offers golfing and entertainment fun

Imagine being able to practice your golf swing, enjoy mini golf and other immersive interactive games with family and friends in a downtown venue where international fine wine and food are on offer.

That's the fresh and unique entertainment experience Lounge by Topgolf is introducing to its Shanghai customers.

"As Topgolf's first lounge in China, we have created a comprehensive, indoor gathering venue for golf games, golf training, family and social activities, as well as movies and other immersive games," Nicolas Chapin, managing director of Topgolf Entertainment China, told Shanghai Daily.

Ti Gong

Topgolf originated in the UK in 1999 as a community space for golfers and their families. The concept progressed to the US and became a sports entertainment brand – a mix of gaming, elevated food and drink offerings and entertainment in one venue.

Topgolf has launched over 70 venues around the world, including in countries like Australia, Mexico and the UAE.

Despite the name, Lounge by Topgolf is hardly restricted to golf.

"Golf and sport is just one aspect," said Chapin. "Actually, it's hard to give a precise definition to The Lounge, because its entertainment formats and functions are new to both Topgolf and our customers.

"This is an experiment in exploring an innovative one-stop entertainment venue for urban residents, especially in a metropolis like Shanghai."



Taking up a space of 2,700 square meters on the second floor of Central Plaza in downtown People's Square, Lounge by Topgolf is equipped with Swing Suites that showcase over 80+ interactive games, a mini golf area, VIP rooms with immersive entertainment facilities, and a spacious dining area with creative pan-Asian fare and craft cocktails.

The Swing Suites offer a great alternative to a driving range. Players can practice their golf swing and play 18-holes at over 80 courses from around the world in downtown Shanghai, regardless of the weather.

The food choices and artistic designs set the Lounge by Topgolf apart from ordinary sports bars. As well as entertainment functions, the venue can also host work meetings, formal or leisure gatherings and team building activities.

Ti Gong

According to Chapin, Topgolf will be opening a flagship venue in Chengdu, in southwestern Sichuan Province, next year. It will feature open bays with an expansive target hole outfield, VIP rooms with open bays or Swing Suites, and multiple food and beverage concepts.

"We are highly invested in bringing both concepts of the indoor, urban lounges and the outdoor sports venues to multiple cities in China in the years to come," said Chapin. "We have strong confidence to grow and explore together with customers and friends in China."