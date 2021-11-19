﻿
Biz / Company

Lounge by Topgolf offers golfing and entertainment fun

SHINE
  09:00 UTC+8, 2021-11-22       0
Located in downtown Shanghai's People's Square, customers can practice golf, play immersive games and enjoy family activities.
SHINE
  09:00 UTC+8, 2021-11-22       0

Imagine being able to practice your golf swing, enjoy mini golf and other immersive interactive games with family and friends in a downtown venue where international fine wine and food are on offer.

That's the fresh and unique entertainment experience Lounge by Topgolf is introducing to its Shanghai customers.

"As Topgolf's first lounge in China, we have created a comprehensive, indoor gathering venue for golf games, golf training, family and social activities, as well as movies and other immersive games," Nicolas Chapin, managing director of Topgolf Entertainment China, told Shanghai Daily.

Lounge by Topgolf offers golfing and entertainment fun
Ti Gong

A glimpse of the colorful lounge at Topgolf in Shanghai.

Topgolf originated in the UK in 1999 as a community space for golfers and their families. The concept progressed to the US and became a sports entertainment brand – a mix of gaming, elevated food and drink offerings and entertainment in one venue.

Topgolf has launched over 70 venues around the world, including in countries like Australia, Mexico and the UAE.

Despite the name, Lounge by Topgolf is hardly restricted to golf.

"Golf and sport is just one aspect," said Chapin. "Actually, it's hard to give a precise definition to The Lounge, because its entertainment formats and functions are new to both Topgolf and our customers.

"This is an experiment in exploring an innovative one-stop entertainment venue for urban residents, especially in a metropolis like Shanghai."

Lounge by Topgolf offers golfing and entertainment fun

Nicolas Chapin, managing director of Topgolf Entertainment China

Taking up a space of 2,700 square meters on the second floor of Central Plaza in downtown People's Square, Lounge by Topgolf is equipped with Swing Suites that showcase over 80+ interactive games, a mini golf area, VIP rooms with immersive entertainment facilities, and a spacious dining area with creative pan-Asian fare and craft cocktails.

The Swing Suites offer a great alternative to a driving range. Players can practice their golf swing and play 18-holes at over 80 courses from around the world in downtown Shanghai, regardless of the weather.

The food choices and artistic designs set the Lounge by Topgolf apart from ordinary sports bars. As well as entertainment functions, the venue can also host work meetings, formal or leisure gatherings and team building activities.

Lounge by Topgolf offers golfing and entertainment fun
Ti Gong

Golf-themed decor at the entrance of Lounge by Topgolf.

According to Chapin, Topgolf will be opening a flagship venue in Chengdu, in southwestern Sichuan Province, next year. It will feature open bays with an expansive target hole outfield, VIP rooms with open bays or Swing Suites, and multiple food and beverage concepts.

"We are highly invested in bringing both concepts of the indoor, urban lounges and the outdoor sports venues to multiple cities in China in the years to come," said Chapin. "We have strong confidence to grow and explore together with customers and friends in China."

Lounge by Topgolf offers golfing and entertainment fun
Ti Gong

Topgolf's flagship venue in Chengdu

This is sponsored content.
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     