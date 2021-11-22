ZEISS chooses Shanghai as global headquarters for NEV operations

China is now ZEISS' largest market worldwide – "a hub for innovation, production and global strategic initiatives."

German tech firm ZEISS is expanding its electric car business by setting up the global headquarters of its new-energy vehicle operations in Shanghai, in a move which also fuels China's carbon neutrality goal.



ZEISS, with a history of 175 years, offers optical products and technologies in industries ranging from lenses to medical to consumer electronics and semiconductor manufacturing.

"We are carrying out major innovation in NEV to support China's 2060 carbon neutral goal with our base in Shanghai becoming the global headquarters of our NEV business," said Maximilian Foerst, president of ZEISS China.

China is now ZEISS' largest market worldwide – "a hub for innovation, production and various global strategic initiatives."

The company, with its regional headquarters also in Shanghai, is seeking business opportunities in digital transformation in China.



ZEISS products, with its familiar blue logo, are used in eyeglasses, smartphone lenses, cameras, medical devices for ophthalmic and neurosurgery and extreme ultraviolet lithography.

ZEISS partners Vivo for camera lenses in the Vivo X70 Pro, a leading photographic phone.



The company also attended the Fourth China International Import Expo in Shanghai this month.