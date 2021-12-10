Biz / Company

Pharma giant Sanofi renews commitment to China through CIIE

Sanofi has once again renewed its commitment to the China market and the treatment of rare diseases through the China International Import Expo, an important window to showcase innovative breakthroughs and new treatments.

By stressing the importance of diagnosis, treatment and payment that are closely linked together, Sanofi hopes to drive awareness not only among industry stakeholders but the general public as well.

The Band 8772, whose members are rare disease patients, performs at Sanofi's CIIE booth.

Industry participants, digital healthcare companies and screening service providers are coming together and using the platform of CIIE to voice their support for tackling challenges in the diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases.

Sanofi Genzyme, a pioneer and leader in the treatment of rare diseases, joined hands with experts, business partners and industry leaders to discuss how to leverage innovative payment as an opportunity to build a sustainable way to combat rare diseases that fits in with China's landscape.

Apart from cultivating physicians with high-quality skills and professional know-how, as modern medicine advances and diagnostics technologies become increasingly sophisticated, early-stage screening can also allow for earlier diagnosis for patients with rare diseases.

The low incidence of rare diseases, complex symptoms and difficulty in diagnosis make it challenging to quickly obtain drug-related information.

In other areas, it also scores a number of advancements in new drug approvals in disease areas with unmet treatment demand and participants at the CIIE have been important witnesses for the past few years.

Sanofi's innovative biological agent Dupixent has been addressing the unmet health needs of more Chinese patients at an accelerated "China speed" as its approval process has been greatly expedited over the years.

Dupixent, which made its debut at the first CIIE, became the first and only biological medicine approved for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in China in June last year, two years ahead of schedule.

It was also included in the National Drug Reimbursement List after only five months on the commercial market, which greatly enhanced its accessibility to atopic dermatitis patients.

Enhancing local R&D capability is also one of the French company's top priorities.

The Sanofi Institute for Biomedical Research in Suzhou, which was unveiled earlier this year, is expected to complement its efforts as an engine to accelerate innovation to ultimately benefit patients.

Source: SHINE
