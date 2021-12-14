LinkedIn releases new app to focus on job opportunities

LinkedIn launched a new application called InCareer to replace the current LinkedIn app as it is "moving into a new chapter in China," the professional social media website said.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

LinkedIn launched a new application called InCareer to replace the current LinkedIn app as it is "moving into a new chapter in China," the professional social media website said on Tuesday.



LinkedIn will focus on business to help Chinese mainland professionals find jobs and companies discover talent.

Current LinkedIn China users will be led to the new InCareer app, which is available on the LinkedIn website and in iOS and Android stores, said the company with 50 million users in China.

"We are moving into a new chapter in China. Today, we are excited to take the first step in our new strategy for China with the launch of InCareer," Mohak Shroff, senior vice president of Engineering at LinkedIn, said on a company blog.

InCareer enables Chinese mainland-based professionals to find and apply for their next job opportunities, stay connected with their professional networks, and be discovered and contacted by recruiters, according to LinkedIn.

As of Tuesday, the previous LinkedIn app and website can still be accessed in the Chinese mainland. Users will be instructed to upgrade to InCareer in order to use the app in future, Shanghai Daily learned.