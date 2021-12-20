SF Airlines expands freighter fleet to serve upcoming logistics peak

SF Airlines, China's largest air cargo carrier, has expanded its all-cargo freighter fleet to 68 to serve logistics demands during the upcoming logistics peak in Spring Festival.

A B767-300 widebody all-cargo freighter joined the SF Airlines fleet, supporting the airline to strengthen delivery capacities on the international air routes and during the logistics peak, said the cargo airline.

By now, SF Airlines has established a global air cargo network with 84 destinations at home and abroad by its freighter fleet with short, medium and long haul range carrying capacities.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, SF Airlines is the aviation branch of China's delivery giant SF Express. It now operates the largest all-cargo freighter fleet in China. It has been continuously expanded its carrying capabilities with seven freighters joining the fleet so far this year.