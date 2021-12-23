China Rare Earth Group founded in Jiangxi

China Rare Earth Group Co Ltd, a state-owned enterprise, was established on Thursday in east China's Jiangxi Province.

The group was jointly founded by three companies – Aluminum Corporation of China, China Minmetals Corporation, Ganzhou Rare Earth Group Co Ltd – and two research firms – China Iron & Steel Research Institute Group and Grinm Group Corporation Ltd.

The newly launched company will operate under the direct supervision of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.