Biz / Company

Bookstore chain slashes outlets amid funding crunch

Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  19:51 UTC+8, 2021-12-24       0
Popular bookstore operator Yanjiyou shuts down outlets in Shanghai, Beijing among other cities due to cash flow problems.
Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  19:51 UTC+8, 2021-12-24       0
Bookstore chain slashes outlets amid funding crunch
Imaginechina

Popular bookstore operator Yanjiyou is reported to have closed stores in several cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, due to a funding crunch.

From eight stores in Beijing, Yanjiyou has only three still operating, namely the Wukesong and Guanshe stores, and the Financial Street (Jinrongjie) store, an officer at the firm's headquarters told Shanghai Daily on Friday.

The Yanjiyou Today Reading store, the company's first outlet located in Zhongguancun Chuangye Street in Beijing is reported to have closed long ago.

Consumers in Shanghai are advised to visit four stores in Hongqiao hub, Chamtime Square, Bailian Shiji Shopping Mall and Qibao Powerlong City, which are still opened for business, a shop assistant at Hongqiao store said.

Bookstore chain slashes outlets amid funding crunch
SHINE

A search on Dianping.com shows Yanjiyou's store in Rainbow City has suspended operations.

A search on Dianping.com showed Yanjiyou's stores in Rainbow City and Hubindao mall in Xintiandi have closed. The Binjiang Vanke Center store was found to have failed to pay rent.

The company once had 10 stores in Shanghai, according to data from its official website.

In addition, some of Yanjiyou's stores in Chengdu, Guangzhou, Xi'an and other cities have also been closed or temporarily suspended, including three in Chengdu IFS, Guangzhou K11 and Xi'an Maike Center, according to media reports.

Bookstore chain slashes outlets amid funding crunch
SHINE

Yanjiyou's Binjiang Vanke Center store failed to pay rent.

Amid the waves of closures, Yanjiyou had recently opened a new store in the northeastern city of Changchun.

Founded in 2013, the Chengdu-based company opened its first store in Beijing in 2014 before expanding rapidly into some 58 stores in major cities across China.

Yanjiyou became popular by combining books spaces with art displays and a cafe, and also providing readers with cultural lifestyle products including stationery, home accessories and drinks.

Bookstore chain slashes outlets amid funding crunch
Imaginechina

A Yanjiyou store in Zhengzhou, Henan Province

The company has been a hot topic on the Internet since November due to media reports about its store closures and wage delays.

In response, Yanjiyou posted an open letter on its official Weibo account in mid-November, citing the epidemic as having "caused tight cash flow" and saying it is "making business transformations" accordingly.

Since its inception, Yanjiyou raised a total of US$36.8 million in funding over four rounds, the latest in December 2018 from a Series B round, data from Crunchbase showed.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Hongqiao
Qibao
Xintiandi
Weibo
Dianping
Vanke
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     