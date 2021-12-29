Biz / Company

Huawei donates tablets for winners of UNESCO competition in Bangladesh

Chinese tech giant Huawei has donated tablets for winners of a competition organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Bangladesh on the occasion of World Teachers Day 2021.

Teachers of different backgrounds participated in the competition by portraying their innovative approaches to cope with the challenging times of COVID-19 pandemic through videos.

Out of the submissions, 20 teachers have been selected as the winners of this competition, and all of them were rewarded with the tablets donated by Huawei at a ceremony held at the National Academy for Educational Management on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Zhang Zhengjun, chief executive officer of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd, talked about challenges Bangladeshi teachers have gone through during the pandemic and how different organizations like Huawei stepped in to facilitate learning during this period.

Beatrice Kaldun, head of office and UNESCO representative to Bangladesh, echoed the opinions of the Huawei CEO.

She said teachers need to play an instrumental role in reviving the education system in the post-pandemic era.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
