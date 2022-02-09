Biz / Company

Bilibili to hire more staff after employee's sudden death

Reuters
  13:51 UTC+8, 2022-02-09       0
The Chinese company said late on Tuesday it would hire 1,000 new content moderators and more closely monitor the health of its workers.
Reuters
  13:51 UTC+8, 2022-02-09       0

China's Bilibili Inc said late on Tuesday it will hire 1,000 more content moderators and more closely monitor the health of its workers, after the death of an employee prompted accusations that it was overworking its staff.

The Alibaba-backed company, one of China's largest video platforms, came under public scrutiny last week after a user on microblogging platform Weibo said that the employee died after working long hours during the Spring Festival holiday, an allegation that went viral on social media.

Local media reported Bilibili had in an internal letter on Monday said that his death was not caused by overtime.

On Tuesday, the company released a public statement in which it published details of the case, stating that the employee was on a normal duty and worked eight hours a day. But it added that the strong reactions and feedback from its users had prompted it to reflect on the situation.

"The passing of an excellent employee is not only a huge loss to the company but also sounded a warning to us," it said on its official Weibo account. "We should take more proactive measures to guarantee the health of our content moderators in order to prevent similar tragedies from happening again."

Increasing the headcount of the company's content moderation team will decrease work-related pressure, it said, adding that it would also carry out more health check-ups for its content safety teams.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Liu Qi
Weibo
Alibaba
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     