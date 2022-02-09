Bilibili to hire more staff after employee's sudden death

The Chinese company said late on Tuesday it would hire 1,000 new content moderators and more closely monitor the health of its workers.

China's Bilibili Inc said late on Tuesday it will hire 1,000 more content moderators and more closely monitor the health of its workers, after the death of an employee prompted accusations that it was overworking its staff.

The Alibaba-backed company, one of China's largest video platforms, came under public scrutiny last week after a user on microblogging platform Weibo said that the employee died after working long hours during the Spring Festival holiday, an allegation that went viral on social media.

Local media reported Bilibili had in an internal letter on Monday said that his death was not caused by overtime.

On Tuesday, the company released a public statement in which it published details of the case, stating that the employee was on a normal duty and worked eight hours a day. But it added that the strong reactions and feedback from its users had prompted it to reflect on the situation.

"The passing of an excellent employee is not only a huge loss to the company but also sounded a warning to us," it said on its official Weibo account. "We should take more proactive measures to guarantee the health of our content moderators in order to prevent similar tragedies from happening again."

Increasing the headcount of the company's content moderation team will decrease work-related pressure, it said, adding that it would also carry out more health check-ups for its content safety teams.