﻿
Biz / Company

Xiaomi posts 70 percent net profit growth for 2021

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:09 UTC+8, 2022-03-23       0
The HK-listed firm will invest up to 100 billion yuan on research for chips, robotics and its electric car, which is expected to debut in 2024.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:09 UTC+8, 2022-03-23       0

Tech firm Xiaomi Corp posted net profit growth of 70 percent in 2021, thanks to booming smartphone sales and expansion into the high-end market segment.

The HK-listed firm also said on Wednesday it would increase investment on research and development, covering chips, robotics and its electric car, which is expected to debut in 2024.

In 2021, Xiaomi's net profit was 22 billion yuan (US$3.43 billion), up 69.5 percent year on year. Revenue hit 328.3 billion yuan, up 33.5 percent.

Despite "challenges facing global economies" like chip shortages and the pandemic, Xiaomi's performance was robust with "record-high market share" in the global market, the company said.

In 2021, Xiaomi's global smartphone sales grew 30 percent to 190.3 million units – a record high. That included increasing sales for models over 3,000 yuan, representing the company's effort to sell more pricey phones, instead of major sales for entry-level models previously.

In 2021, Xiaomi's smartphone sales ranked No. 3 globally with a record-high market share of 14.1 percent, according to researcher Canalys.

The company also sells Internet of Things devices, covering air conditioners, TVs and laptops, to establish a complete ecosystem.

In 2021, Xiaomi's R&D spending reached 13.2 billion yuan, an increase of 42.3 percent. According to a plan announced by CEO Lei Jun, Xiaomi will invest more than 100 billion yuan in research and development over the next five years.

The investments include the company's expansion in the electric car business. It has established a team of 1,000 engineers on car research, and will release its new car in 2024.

On Wednesday, Xiaomi jumped 4.08 percent to JK$14.8 (US$1.90), compared with a 1.21 percent gain in the Heng Seng Index.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Lei Jun
Xiaomi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     