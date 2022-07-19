Biz / Company

Matchmaking site's execs detained over criminal offenses

Several top executives at Jiayuan.com, a Shanghai-headquartered online matchmaking website, are believed to have been detained by the police for taking part in criminal offenses.
Social media posts have been circulating online, claiming that several executives, including the chief executive officer, the chief operating officer and the chief financial officer as well as some vice presidents of the company, have "disappeared."

Several executives have been handed over to the police for further criminal investigation, according to Yicai.com, citing sources close to the company's majority shareholder Fosun International.

During the daily supervision and inspection, the group's internal compliance and supervision unit found that some executives may have been committing occupational crimes, and it reported the matter to public security officials, according to Fosun International.

The company's board has authorized relevant personnel to take over the errant executives' roles and its business operations have been uninterrupted.

Jiayuan.com was founded in Shanghai in 2003 and completed an initial public offering in the United States in 2011.

It was then acquired by another matchmaking service provider Baihe.com and delisted from the NASDAQ in 2015. In 2018, Fosun International became a majority shareholder of Baihe Jiayuan Network Group, which claims a combined customer base of more than 400 million.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
