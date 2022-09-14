Biotechnology leader Amgen marks 10 years in China, set to speed up domestic growth

Amgen China will continue to improve the affordability and accessibility of its innovative treatments for more patients, says VP Irene Hsu.

It's a landmark year for the world's leading biotechnology company Amgen which is celebrating a decade in China.



"The 10th anniversary indicates a new beginning in our journey of serving more patients more quickly, and we firmly believe in the vast market potential in the country," said Irene Hsu, vice president and general manager of Amgen China.

The company remains steadfast in its mission to accelerate its footprint in the country.

She told Shanghai Daily that the company will continue to focus on four priority therapeutic areas of cardiovascular disease, bone health, oncology, and inflammation to improve the affordability and accessibility of innovative treatments for more patients in China, and "to become one of the most respected biopharmaceutical companies in China."

At the end of 2020, there are 190 million people in China aged 65 and above, and the number of people over the age of 60 is set to reach 362.5 million by 2030. Shanghai is among the first ageing cities in China. The city's residents over the age of 60 comprised more than 36 percent of the permanent population by the end of last year, hitting 5.34 million.

The growing ageing population brings huge unmet medical needs, such as chronic diseases, which Amgen China is devoted to address with its well-suited portfolio. It will also continue to forge new partnerships to expand its reach to more patients nationwide.

Going beyond a treatment provider, Hsu also highlighted Amgen's commitment to leading the shift from the current "Break & Fix" healthcare ecosystem to "Predict & Prevent," to better address budding issues and lower the chronic disease burden, in line with Healthy China 2030 blueprint.

Introducing six products in four years

True to its mission, Amgen China has witnessed accelerated growth, having six products approved within four years, including Repatha® & Prolia® – two key products within its portfolio.



In 2018, Amgen launched its first-ever product, Repatha®, in China, a first-in-class low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)-reducing treatment proven to lower the risk of cardiovascular events such as heart attack and stroke. It has also been included in the 2021 National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) with all of its three indications approved by National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

In 2020, another of Amgen's blockbuster product, Prolia®, was approved in China. It is the first and currently the only anti-RANKL monoclonal antibody approved in China for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk of fractures. It was included in the 2020 NRDL only six months after approval.

Collaboration further drives the speed and scale

Amgen is also joining forces with local partners to drive accessible and affordable medicines to reach more patients.



Through its strategic collaboration in 2019 with BeiGene, more patients in China are gaining access to cancer treatments including XGEVA®, KYPROLIS®, and BLINCYTO®.

This June, Amgen announced its most recent partnership with Fosun Pharma for the commercialization of Otezla® across China to treat psoriasis, and Parsabiv® for chronic kidney disease.

China market to be key driver of JAPAC growth



In the long term, Amgen expects the Japan and Asia Pacific region to contribute approximately 15 percent of global revenues by 2030, with China being a key contributor to growth.



To further speed up access to innovative medicines, the company is working to synchronize development and clinical studies in China with Europe and the US to achieve simultaneous filings and product approvals. Currently it has seven new molecules in the China pipeline that are in early to late development phases.

"In recent years the pharma market has remained very dynamic and there's still strong demand for innovative healthcare solutions," Hsu noted.

For example, Shanghai aims to have a 180-billion-yuan biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry by 2023. The city has issued a series of measures to boost the industry to lay the foundations for its technology innovation center ambitions.

Amgen China is no stranger to the city's ambitions. In 2021, it was recognized by Shanghai government with the prestigious MNC Regional Headquarters Certificate – a testament to Amgen's contributions to developing China's biopharmaceutical industry and its long-term commitment to the country.

Pointing to Amgen's rapid expansion from a small team to a strong more-than-1,000-employee organization across China as a key marker of the company's success, Hsu remarked: "People remain our top asset and I place a very strong emphasis on employee engagement and talent development as well as building a strong organization."

"I feel very excited to lead the team and, furthermore, to have the potential to make a difference due to the scale of the market and the abundant opportunities in China," she said.