World-leading aesthetics innovation center opens in Shanghai

  20:18 UTC+8, 2022-09-28       0
Allergan Aesthetics' Shanghai Innovation Center will provide high-quality training for health-care professionals in China's medical aesthetics industry.
  20:18 UTC+8, 2022-09-28       0
Medics at the innovation center check a woman's skin condition.

Another world-leading medical company has opened its innovation center in Shanghai. Located in downtown Jing'an District, Allergan Aesthetics under international pharmaceutical giant AbbVie is a global leader in medical aesthetics.

The company said the Shanghai Innovation Center marks a milestone of it and will help deepen its efforts in the Chinese market. The center will provide high-quality training of health-care professionals in China's medical aesthetics industry by setting up a world-class training center, developing more curricula and leveraging more digital teaching methods.

Meanwhile, it will be a China-based center with a global perspective, serving as a platform for international academic exchanges and introduction of cutting-edge aesthetics technology to the country.

Huang Feng, director of Shanghai Foreign Investment Association, said Allergan Aesthetics' innovation center in Shanghai will boost the development of China's aesthetics industry and professional capability. The association will work with other government departments in the city to boost relevant favorable policies and service.

The medical aesthetics market has grown quickly in China. With the rising demand, the need to support practitioner skill and knowledge has also grown.

Jason Smith, SVP and international president of Allergan Aesthetics, said the company takes a tailored and comprehensive approach to medical education which includes hands-on training, online learning and resources exclusive to aesthetic practitioners.

White Wang, the company's area vice president of Japan and Asia-Pacific, expressed the company's commitment to the Chinese market and said it will deepen its efforts in medical education to empower China's medical aesthetics industry.

Digital technology is widely introduced in the training system, which has AI-based tools and anatomical software as well as interactive tools to enhance the trainees' learning experience and training outcomes.

"Continued medical education and technical innovation will determine the future of our industry. Allergan Aesthetics Shanghai Innovation Center is not just a medical training hub for medical practitioners, but also serves as an integrated platform for academic exchange," said Ethan Qiu, general manager of Allergan Aesthetics China.

