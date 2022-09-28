Want Want Water God becomes a supporting enterprise at CIIE

Gearing up for the 5th China International Import Expo, the Want Want Group joins the CIIE providing disinfectant and renewing their social and corporate responsibilities.

Want Want Water God has recently become a product-supporting enterprise for the China International Import Expo.



The China International Import Expo Bureau and National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) Co Ltd awarded Want Want Water God the titles of "Supporting Enterprise of the 5th CIIE" and "Recommended Disinfection Brand of the 5th CIIE."



Want Want Water God also participated in the CIIE for the first time on behalf of the Want Want Group. During the exhibition, the company plans to provide 7,500 sets of the first limited-edition Hot kid x CIIE mascot gift packs worth over 2 million yuan (US$277,718). It is free, but not for sale.



Handwashing is one of the most convenient ways to prevent and block the spread of the COVID-19, in addition to wearing masks, according to the WHO. During the CIIE, the Want Want Water God Automatic Handwashing Machine will be set up at the entrance and exit of all pavilions, the help-yourself area of epidemic prevention supplies and other channels, so that everyone can keep their hands clean. At the same time, Want Want Water God antibacterial liquid products will be available for everyone to use as needed.



Each year at the CIIE, the young volunteer team "Little Leaf" plays an important role. The company, through the Shanghai Youth Development Foundation, presented 5,000 sets of Hot kid x CIIE mascot gift packs to the student volunteer group for this year's CIIE.



"The Want Want Group will celebrate its 60th birthday this year, with the Hunan Want Want General Plant celebrating its 30th anniversary, with the 15th anniversary on the way for Want Want Water God," said Tsai Wangting, deputy general manager of the Want Want Water God Business Department. "In this year of celebration, the Want Want Group will not forget its original intention, continuing to actively participate in public welfare activities and fulfil its corporate and social responsibility."



Want Want Water God has been working hard to improve its brand image and reflect more social values. Since its establishment in 2007, the Want Want Water God brand has been actively engaged in various public welfare. During the pandemic in Shanghai this year, the group actively sent Water God sterilization products to shelter centers, hospitals, schools and communities. As of July this year, the cumulative value of donated products had reached 180 million yuan.



During the CIIE, the Want Want Water God will launch a number of product series, debuting at the CIIE for the first time, such as, a baby line, a pet series, antibacterial liquids, hypochloric acid water generation equipment and a disinfection/sterilization robot series. At the same time, as a high-end brand of the Want Want Group, Mr Bond Coffee will also join the 5th CIIE for the first time.