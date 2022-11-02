﻿
Biz / Company

Bullish McDonald's, Starbucks stick to store-opening plans

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:58 UTC+8, 2022-11-02       0
Restaurant chains remain bullish on China's retail market, with global business operators such as McDonald's and Starbucks staying on track with plans to open new stores.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:58 UTC+8, 2022-11-02       0
Bullish McDonald's, Starbucks stick to store-opening plans

Restaurant chains remain bullish on China's retail market, with global business operators such as McDonald's and Starbucks staying on track with plans to open new stores.

Chief Financial Officer Ian Borden said during McDonald's third-quarter earnings conference that the fastfood giant plans to open a record 800 restaurants in China this year despite soft same-store performance.

"The (China) market continued to grow share, leaning into the strength of our delivery and digital business," he noted.

"Our outlook on China remains very bullish and we're going to continue to build restaurants at an aggressive pace."

McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski noted that the confidence it has in the longer-term opportunity in China remains in place.

Meanwhile, Starbucks in September celebrated the opening of its 6,000th store on the Chinese mainland in Shanghai.

The leading coffee chain is looking to double its domestic revenue while adding 50 percent more stores over the next three years to reach 9,000 outlets on the mainland.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Starbucks
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     