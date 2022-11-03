Targeted biomedicines to debut at CIIE and provide relief to patients

The China International Import Expo is in its fifth year. Over the past five years, the CIIE has become an important platform for the world to share China's development opportunities. As the world's leading innovative pharmaceutical and health company, Sanofi has participated in the CIIE for five consecutive years. This year, the company will once again exhibit a new medication for children aged 6 months to 5 years called Dupixent® (Dupilumab). The product treats type 2 inflammation-driven atopic dermatitis (AD), aiming to meet the health needs of younger patients with AD and accelerate an innovative treatment plan to benefit patients of all ages who are affected by AD.



In recent years, Sanofi has continued to further scientific development as well as diagnosis and treatment standards and models for AD and promoted the improvement of standardized diagnosis and treatment and long-term management systems for AD in China. It is reported that the special issue of "100 Questions and Answers for Chinese AD Patients" jointly released by more than 20 authoritative experts in the field of dermatology, supported by Sanofi, sponsored by the Dermatology Rehabilitation Professional Committee of the Chinese Rehabilitation Medical Association, and led by Professor Zhang Jianzhong, director of the Department of Dermatology of Peking University People's Hospital, will also be unveiled at this year's CIIE.

Cablivi®, the world's first approved nanobody drug and the first drug targeted for the treatment of acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP), was nominated for the "Best Biotechnology Product Award" at the Galen Awards this year and will also appear at the CIIE. A new generation enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) drug for the treatment of Pompe disease, Nexviazyme®, will also be presented to the public for the first time at the 5th CIIE. Nexviazyme® was previously awarded the "breakthrough therapy" designation by the FDA. The drug can significantly improve respiratory function and exercise ability in Pompe disease patients and is aiming to become the standard treatment for Pompe disease.