﻿
Biz / Company

Targeted biomedicines to debut at CIIE and provide relief to patients

SHINE
  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-11-04       0
Several new medicines to treat ailments like atopic dermatitis and other illnesses will appear at the CIIE this year, hoping to become standardized treatment methods.
SHINE
  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-11-04       0
Targeted biomedicines to debut at CIIE and provide relief to patients

Sanofi is attending the CIIE for the 5th year in a row.

The China International Import Expo is in its fifth year. Over the past five years, the CIIE has become an important platform for the world to share China's development opportunities. As the world's leading innovative pharmaceutical and health company, Sanofi has participated in the CIIE for five consecutive years. This year, the company will once again exhibit a new medication for children aged 6 months to 5 years called Dupixent® (Dupilumab). The product treats type 2 inflammation-driven atopic dermatitis (AD), aiming to meet the health needs of younger patients with AD and accelerate an innovative treatment plan to benefit patients of all ages who are affected by AD.

In recent years, Sanofi has continued to further scientific development as well as diagnosis and treatment standards and models for AD and promoted the improvement of standardized diagnosis and treatment and long-term management systems for AD in China. It is reported that the special issue of "100 Questions and Answers for Chinese AD Patients" jointly released by more than 20 authoritative experts in the field of dermatology, supported by Sanofi, sponsored by the Dermatology Rehabilitation Professional Committee of the Chinese Rehabilitation Medical Association, and led by Professor Zhang Jianzhong, director of the Department of Dermatology of Peking University People's Hospital, will also be unveiled at this year's CIIE.

Cablivi®, the world's first approved nanobody drug and the first drug targeted for the treatment of acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP), was nominated for the "Best Biotechnology Product Award" at the Galen Awards this year and will also appear at the CIIE. A new generation enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) drug for the treatment of Pompe disease, Nexviazyme®, will also be presented to the public for the first time at the 5th CIIE. Nexviazyme® was previously awarded the "breakthrough therapy" designation by the FDA. The drug can significantly improve respiratory function and exercise ability in Pompe disease patients and is aiming to become the standard treatment for Pompe disease.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
China International Import Expo
CIIE
Sanofi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     