Bayer showcases innovations at CIIE for 5th straight year

Bayer has increased the size of its booth in the CIIE's medical equipment and healthcare products exhibition area this year by 50 percent compared to the 2021 edition of the expo.

Bayer, the life science company, is attending the China International Import Expo for the 5th consecutive year with its three business divisions, namely pharmaceuticals (and radiology), consumer health, and crop science.

In accordance with its corporate vision of "Health for All, Hunger for None", Bayer has increased the size of its booth in the expo's medical equipment and healthcare products exhibition area by 50 percent compared to last year, showcasing a wider variety of innovations, events, and interactive experiences that highlight its advantages in healthcare and agriculture.

Meanwhile, in the crop and seeds subsection, Bayer's crop science division has put up an installation to showcase its extensive germplasm pool and research and development capabilities, which are bolstering the prospects for value-added growth in China's seed industry in support of its high-quality, innovation-driven development.

"This year is the 5th time that Bayer participates in the China International Import Expo. This year is also the 140th anniversary of our company in China. Over these many years and decades, Bayer has witnessed China's development and progress and we've been part of it proudly. At Bayer, we are committed to making people's lives better and to advancing people's health and nutrition. These are not only basic human needs, it is also what our company does best," said Werner Baumann, Chairman of the Board of Management of Bayer AG.

"Since Bayer's first presence in the event 5 years ago, we've been working closely with our Chinese partners to introduce our latest research achievements through this national platform. As China's most significant import exhibition, the CIIE very much facilitated international companies like Bayer, to share and grow together with China economic development. I wish the 2022 fair every success and I wish you have a wonderful stay at our Bayer Booth."

Bayer's pharmaceuticals division will present Verquvo, a drug working differently to existing treatments, indicated for the treatment of patients with chronic heart failure, and Kerendia, the first non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) antagonist, approved to treat adults with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes.

These two products, when shown at the 3rd and 4th CIIE as innovative products for the future, garnered widespread attention by virtue of their novel mechanisms of action. After being approved in China during the first half of this year, they are now on display at the 5th CIIE as available products. Their applications and approvals were processed at the same rate in China and other parts of the world, exemplifying the "window effect" and "spillover effect" of the CIIE, which has been a major catalyst in "turning exhibits into commodities".

Additionally, Bayer is proud to introduce Vitrakvi (larotrectinib) as the first tumor-agnostic treatment exclusively designed for adults and children with TRK fusion cancer. The approval of Vitrakvi in China, offers a new precision treatment and opens a new era for patients harboring NTRK gene fusion.

For Radiology, the highlight products include: Calantic Platform, the novel platform integrated with artificial intelligence and medical imaging that is making its "China debut" at the CIIE, offering customers one-stop solutions; the MEDRAD Centargo CT power injection system, Bayer's flagship product of the high-efficiency CT power injection system that has three piston injection channels and provides informatics and intelligent modules.

Bayer's consumer health division is paying tribute to the CIIE with the world premiere of Little Elevit, the infant product line of Elevit. Two new products, Little Elevit vitamin D soft capsule and calcium and zinc vitamin D soft capsule, make their global debut at the booth.

Designed to safeguard the first 1,000 days of life, they help protect the bone health of Chinese babies. Same as Little Elevit, Redoxon Calcium series originating from the CIIE and emerging from Bayer's collaboration with Sirio Pharma. Redoxon triangle calcium for adults and sandwich calcium for children are exhibited at the CIIE, launching a new calcium concept of bone health.

The company's crop science division is debuting a vast array of products and solutions at the expo, including new crop protection solutions of Bayer Crop Efficiency, drone plus APP, digital agronomic platform and phenology mapping digital tool, digital breeding tool, Seminis home garden vegetable seeds and bi-color sweet corn Afficetion, DeKalb six new corn varieties (by Bayer's joint venture), disruptive Short Stature Corn and Smart Corn System, Climate-Smart Business Models, etc. These items are designed to help advance agricultural modernization and strengthen food system resilience.

Meanwhile, carrying forward 140 years of legacy into a new era, Bayer's commitment to China remains unwavering.

In the past 140 years, Bayer's dedication to being a pioneer in the life science in China and for China has never wavered. As China enters a new era of growth, Bayer continues to contribute to the implementation of Vision 2035 programs such as "Healthy China" and "Rural Revitalization".

Having already signed up for the 6th CIIE, Bayer will continue to harness its global innovation network and leverage the event that connects the entire world to continue to improve the lives of Chinese patients, customers, and growers by accelerating local innovation and providing China with more cutting-edge creative products and solutions.