Takeda showcases cutting-edge innovation, China commitment at CIIE

Takeda will bring an extensive portfolio of cutting-edge healthcare innovation to the fifth China International Import Expo while also displaying its brand-new corporate strategy.

Takeda is presenting a cutting-edge portfolio at the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE) to demonstrate its leadership in healthcare innovation, long-term commitment to China and sustained efforts in seeking collaboration with ecosystem partners.

As a global R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader, Takeda showcases eight first-in-class or best-in-class innovative and transformative therapies in the fields of gastroenterology, oncology, rare diseases, and plasma-derived therapies at this year's CIIE.

With an 800-square-meter main booth and a second booth in the "Exhibitors to Investors" area, Takeda also aims to fully tap the CIIE to consolidate and foster partnerships to shape the future of innovation in China, which is set to become its second largest market over the next decade.

Takeda this year evolved its global organization and operating model to elevate China as a standalone business unit within the newly established Global Portfolio Division (GPD). The company is continuing to make targeted investment in China to build up innovation capabilities, expand geographic footprint, and accelerate patient access and affordability via partnerships with local health authorities.

"The CIIE not only provides an excellent opportunity for Takeda to showcase our many innovative drugs and therapies, but also is an important platform to improve our understanding of China's expanding healthcare market and to communicate and collaborate with our existing and potential partners," said Ramona Sequeira, President of Takeda's Global Portfolio Division. "China's medical and healthcare sector is full of opportunities and Takeda looks forward to continuing to strengthen cooperation with all partners to jointly contribute to the country's biopharma innovation ecosystem."

A four-time CIIE participant, Takeda is this year exhibiting five innovative drugs or therapies in rare diseases and hematology. They are Livtencity for the treatment of post-transplantation cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection or disease which will make its Asian debut; Obizur (susoctocog alfa) for the treatment of acquired hemophilia; Vonvendi (vonicog alfa) for the treatment of von Willebrand disease; Adynovate (recombinant human coagulation factor VIII) for the treatment of hemophilia A; as well as myPKFiT®3.0, a personalized dosing software and patient app helping track factor VIII levels.

In the field of oncology, meanwhile, the company will be displaying Exkivity (mobocertinib), the world's first oral drug specially designed for patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations, which has been granted the Breakthrough Therapy Designation in both China and the United States.

And in the field of gastroenterology, Takeda is bringing Alofisel (darvadstrocel) for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas in patients with Crohn's disease, Revestive (teduglutide) for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, and the new indication of vonoprazan fumarate for eradication of Helicobacter pylori. The good news is that the marketing application of vonoprazan fumarate for eradicating Helicobacter pylori has been accepted by the Center for Drug Evaluation of the National Medical Products Administration recently. These new products will fill the clinical gap for digestive diseases, improve the treatment landscape, and benefit Chinese patients.

Since making its debut at the first CIIE in 2018, Takeda has been constantly upgrading its China strategy over the past five years to expedite local growth. The company is making significant investment in China with the potential launch of more than 15 innovative new medicines by 2024 to address the unmet medical needs for millions of Chinese patients. By working closely with China's health authorities, nine of these 15 innovative new medicines have been already approved since 2020.

In one of its latest endeavors, Takeda at the beginning of this year officially unveiled its China Elevation strategy, which revolves around products, R&D, business models, ecosystem building and talent development. By prioritizing more resources to investing in China and getting full support from its headquarters, Takeda is poised to tap into the full potential of China as the world's second-largest pharmaceutical market.

"China is one of the most important strategic markets in Takeda's global strategy and we will embrace the opportunity of the new wave of Chinese innovation and be more deeply involved in China's integration and co-creation of the biopharmaceutical and healthcare ecosystems," said Sean Shan, President of Takeda China. "These serve to introduce global innovation to China at a faster speed, and more importantly, show China's innovation potential to the world."

As 2022 marks the 10th anniversary of the Takeda Development Center Asia in China, the company is further increasing investment in its R&D system in the country amid the historical opportunity of accelerated integration of Chinese innovation into the global ecosystem. As one pillar of its latest China strategy, Takeda will actively explore external partnerships, introduce potential drug candidates and models, and connect with all partners to jointly build China's innovation ecosystem and contribute to global drug innovation.

Meanwhile, thanks to the accelerated digital transformation of China's healthcare value chain, the adoption of digital technologies and digital platforms will create more opportunities for improving access to healthcare services, the company said.

During this year's CIIE, for example, Takeda will work with its partners on the upgraded, open-innovation incubator "Takeda Spark+", which is designed to foster and deliver digital innovation in the healthcare sector to benefit more patients.

From now on through November 10, Takeda will hold more than 10 themed events, covering disease education, diagnosis and treatment and patient services. These activities shall serve to jointly build a pharma innovation system, empower the high-quality development of the biopharma sector, and contribute to the Healthy China Initiative.