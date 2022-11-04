Sanofi brings innovative therapies to China

Sanofi participated in the CIIE for the fifth straight year, and considers it vital to showcase its innovative breakthroughs and newer treatments.

Sanofi has enjoyed productive results with its newest treatment and innovative therapies, which are being displayed at the fifth China International Import Expo from November 5 to 10.



The company is attending the China International Import Expo for the fifth straight year, seeing it as an important opportunity to promote innovative breakthroughs and new treatments.

Dupixent®, which made its debut at the first CIIE, was the first and only biological medicine for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in 2020, two years ahead of schedule.

It has now been approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in children and adults aged 6 years and older in China.

"Over the past five years, the CIIE has become an attractive platform for new product launches and a gathering place for global innovative products and cutting-edge technologies," said Vicky Tse, general manager of Sanofi Specialty Care China.

The reform of the system of drug evaluation, review, and approval has provided pharma businesses with a considerable opportunity to deliver innovative products and medical solutions to the Chinese market.

In the past few years, Sanofi has made a lot of progress in many areas, including new discoveries about immunology, oncology and rare diseases.

Specifically targeting two key mediators of type 2 inflammation in the pathophysiology of atopic dermatitis, interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13), Dupixent is the world's first targeted biological agent approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

After being approved for adult patients in China in 2020, it was approved for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in 2021. Approval was also granted for the drug to be used on patients aged 6 years or older in February this year. As a targeted biologic, Dupixent has been proven to achieve long-term control with sustained improvement of itch and quality of life.

To alleviate and control the disease, lower the likelihood of type 2 inflammatory comorbidities, and enhance quality of life, patients in the younger age groups, such as infants and children, require timely and effective, long-term standardized treatment.

It has been approved in over 60 countries and has treated over 500,000 people worldwide.

The CIIE provides a platform for the company to present cutting-edge treatments that help people of extended ages with atopic dermatitis to have opportunities to have new treatment options in recent years.

Sanofi has always been a major supporter of and advocate for a standard diagnosis and treatment approach for AD, as well as the long-term disease management concept.

A series of surveys on adolescent skin conditions and the survival status of Chinese patients with atopic dermatitis have been conducted in recent years.

The Dermatology Rehabilitation Special Committee of the Chinese Association of Rehabilitation Medicine, led by Zhang Jianzhong, professor and chairman of Dermatology, Peking University People's Hospital, has released a handbook "China AD Patient QnA" with the most frequently asked questions about skin disease. The special version was released at the CIIE this year.

Sanofi has no hesitations about investing in this open and inventive market for the long term, having taken root and committed to growing alongside the local market.

"Sanofi has always been devoted to deeply cultivating the Chinese market and meeting the urgent health requirements of patients with extraordinary speed, broadness, and coverage," Tse added.

Several other ground-breaking treatments from Sanofi Specialty Care also made their debut at the expo.

CABLIVI® (caplacizumab-yhdp) is an innovative medication for individuals with a rare blood-clotting illness called acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP).

Both Dupixent® and CABLIVI® were listed as nominees for the Best Biotechnology Product by the Galien Foundation's 2022 Prix Galien.

Nexviazyme® is an enzyme replacement medicine used to treat late-onset Pompe disease, a rare genetic disorder.

SARCLISA® is an IgG kappa monoclonal antibody used to treat multiple myeloma that has provided remarkable median progression-free survival in relapsed patients in recent clinical tests.

"With the groundbreaking treatment on display at the CIIE, we will continue to collaborate with industry experts and partners on an open and win-win innovation platform to fully advance our commitment to Chinese patients' health," Tse said.