Roche Diagnostics had a busy CIIE with new launches and signings

Roche Group had the largest exhibition space in the Hall of Medical Equipment & Health-care Products at the CIIE, with two booths measuring 1,000sqm and 150sqm.

Roche Diagnostics organized and participated in 16 events during CIIE, including launching new products and signing ceremonies with domestic partners. It also received visits from six ministerial-level delegations and 36 director-general delegations.

Richard Yiu, general manager of Roche Diagnostics China, was interviewed by seven mainstream media outlets about the company's latest in-vitro diagnostic products and breakthroughs in digital health care.

Roche Diagnostics brought 14 world-leading in vitro diagnostic products, with four debuting in China.

"CIIE's influence and 'spillover' effects promote our transition from 'exhibitor to investor' and from 'exhibits to products,'" Yiu said.

"Currently, Roche Diagnostics' Asia Pacific production site and R&D center in China have entered phase-II preparation, with total investment rising to 4 billion yuan (US$558 million), exemplifying the transition from 'exhibitor to investor.'"