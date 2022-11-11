﻿
Biz / Company

Roche Diagnostics had a busy CIIE with new launches and signings

SHINE
  17:26 UTC+8, 2022-11-11       0
Roche Group had the largest exhibition space in the Hall of Medical Equipment & Health-care Products at the CIIE, with two booths measuring 1,000sqm and 150sqm.
SHINE
  17:26 UTC+8, 2022-11-11       0

Video provided by people.cn

Roche Group had the largest exhibition area in the Hall of Medical Equipment & Health-care Products at the CIIE, with a 1,000-square-meter main booth and a 150-square-meter "exhibitor to investor" booth.

Roche Diagnostics organized and participated in 16 events during CIIE, including launching new products and signing ceremonies with domestic partners. It also received visits from six ministerial-level delegations and 36 director-general delegations.

Richard Yiu, general manager of Roche Diagnostics China, was interviewed by seven mainstream media outlets about the company's latest in-vitro diagnostic products and breakthroughs in digital health care.

Roche Diagnostics brought 14 world-leading in vitro diagnostic products, with four debuting in China.

"CIIE's influence and 'spillover' effects promote our transition from 'exhibitor to investor' and from 'exhibits to products,'" Yiu said.

"Currently, Roche Diagnostics' Asia Pacific production site and R&D center in China have entered phase-II preparation, with total investment rising to 4 billion yuan (US$558 million), exemplifying the transition from 'exhibitor to investor.'"

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Roche
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     