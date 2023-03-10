﻿
Biz / Company

Home appliance giant develops NEV business for revenue growth

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:13 UTC+8, 2023-03-10       0
In 2022, Skyworth's new-energy vehicle business covers 43 countries and the overseas revenue jumped 10 times to hit 1 billion yuan.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:13 UTC+8, 2023-03-10       0

Home appliance giant Skyworth bets on new business sectors such as carmaking to raise its annual revenue to surpass 100 billion yuan (US$14.5 billion) in the future.

In 2022, Skyworth's new-energy vehicle business covers 43 countries and its overseas revenue jumped 10 times to hit 1 billion yuan. Among all Chinese brands, it has the most car-charging stands in Europe.

Different from others, Skyworth cars offer more connected, comfortable and health-related features for drivers and passengers, based on its intelligence software and experience in the home appliance market, the company said.

Skyworth is one of the top TV makers in China as well as producers of many home-appliance devices.

Home appliance giant develops NEV business for revenue growth
Ti Gong

A passenger takes a rest in a Skyworth car. The brand aims to provide more intelligent and health-related features for users.

Intelligent electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, new energy, high-voltage charging, life sciences and other technologies continue to leap forward and are changing the new ecology of new-energy vehicles, said Skyworth Group founder Huang Hongsheng.

Skyworth has entered new business segments covering car-making and new energy, Huang added.

In the future, Skyworth Group aims to double revenue to 100 billion yuan from over 50 billion yuan in 2021. In the first three quarters of last year, its revenue reached 38 billion yuan.

New-energy vehicle has a bigger market potential than home appliance sector. But Skyworth is also facing strict competition from many Chinese car-making newcomers, industry insiders said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Skyworth
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     