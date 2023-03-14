Shanghai firm adopts ChatGPT-like service in AI-assisted diagnosis and treatment

Healthcare firm Ping An Good Doctor is using ChatGPT-like features for AI-assisted diagnosis and treatment. The AI has proved successful, especially with complex and rare cases.

ChatGPT-like artificial intelligence features have been used in AI-assisted diagnosis and treatment systems, especially for complex and rare cases, said Shanghai-based online healthcare firm Ping An Good Doctor.



The company's AI-assisted system has covered the diagnostic knowledge of over 2,000 diseases and can handle most online patient inquiries. Based on the description of the patient's symptoms and the doctor's questions, the AI system helps doctors communicate with patients efficiently and easily.



Last year, Ping An Good Doctor started to adopt generative AI features, similar to ChatGPT, in complicated and rare cases, which are not included in its original over 2,000 standard disease modes, said Fang Weihao, chairman and CEO of the company.



AI can "simulate or think about" what the next questions the patient might ask. It also helps with some pediatric diseases and regular online family-doctor services. The result is "very good and satisfactory," Fang said in Shanghai.



Currently, generative AI including ChatGPT can play assisting roles for doctors and improve their work efficiency, especially in an online situation. All final prescriptions and diagnoses are issued by authorized doctors, experts said.

Meanwhile, Baidu will release its ChatGPT-like generative AI platform on Thursday, which will boost domestic AI services in the future.

In 2022, Ping An Good Doctor's total revenue reached approximately 6.16 billion yuan (US$895.7 million), with 43 million paying users. The HK-listed firm narrowed its loss in 2022 to 611 million yuan, compared with a loss of 1.54 billion yuan in 2021.