﻿
Biz / Company

Shanghai firm adopts ChatGPT-like service in AI-assisted diagnosis and treatment

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:58 UTC+8, 2023-03-14       0
Healthcare firm Ping An Good Doctor is using ChatGPT-like features for AI-assisted diagnosis and treatment. The AI has proved successful, especially with complex and rare cases.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:58 UTC+8, 2023-03-14       0

ChatGPT-like artificial intelligence features have been used in AI-assisted diagnosis and treatment systems, especially for complex and rare cases, said Shanghai-based online healthcare firm Ping An Good Doctor.

The company's AI-assisted system has covered the diagnostic knowledge of over 2,000 diseases and can handle most online patient inquiries. Based on the description of the patient's symptoms and the doctor's questions, the AI system helps doctors communicate with patients efficiently and easily.

Last year, Ping An Good Doctor started to adopt generative AI features, similar to ChatGPT, in complicated and rare cases, which are not included in its original over 2,000 standard disease modes, said Fang Weihao, chairman and CEO of the company.

AI can "simulate or think about" what the next questions the patient might ask. It also helps with some pediatric diseases and regular online family-doctor services. The result is "very good and satisfactory," Fang said in Shanghai.

Currently, generative AI including ChatGPT can play assisting roles for doctors and improve their work efficiency, especially in an online situation. All final prescriptions and diagnoses are issued by authorized doctors, experts said.

Meanwhile, Baidu will release its ChatGPT-like generative AI platform on Thursday, which will boost domestic AI services in the future.

In 2022, Ping An Good Doctor's total revenue reached approximately 6.16 billion yuan (US$895.7 million), with 43 million paying users. The HK-listed firm narrowed its loss in 2022 to 611 million yuan, compared with a loss of 1.54 billion yuan in 2021.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     