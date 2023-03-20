﻿
Suntory promotes water conservation in schools across Shanghai and Beijing

It's hoped to introduce the project to over 80 schools in Shanghai and Beijing, to promote water conservation classes to approximately 25,000 primary school pupils this year.
Suntory (China) Holding Co, in partnership with its member company ASC Fine Wines, has launched a unique next-generation environmental initiative, Suntory Mizuiku, an education program for nature and water in Beijing, hoping to teach children the importance of water.

Officials and experts from the Beijing Sustainable Education Development Association and Shanghai Voluntary Service Foundation, together with representatives of partner schools, participated in the inaugural ceremony.

Ti Gong

Tetsuho Kikuchi, director president of Suntory (China) Holding Co, gives a speech at the inaugural ceremony.

With "Mizu to Ikiru" (literally "living with water" in Japanese) as its promise, Suntory Group has promoted various water-related initiatives globally, including activities to preserve and restore nature, based on a group-wide "sustainable water philosophy."

The Mizuiku China project was first launched in Shanghai in September 2021 by Suntory (China) Holding Co. ASC Fine Wines joined the force in 2022. So far the project has been introduced to 70 primary schools in Shanghai and reached over 20,000 pupils, and has been well-recognised by pupils and teachers, as well as local experts and NPOs that participated in the project.

The companies hope to introduce the project to over 80 schools in Shanghai and Beijing, to promote water conservation classes to approximately 25,000 primary school pupils this year.

Ti Gong

School teachers show tools for the water conservation class at the ceremony.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
