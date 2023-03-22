﻿
Amway to invest 600m yuan in its Guangzhou base over 5 years

SHINE
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-03-24       0
Amway will invest 600 million yuan (US$84.5 million) in its Guangzhou production base over five years to improve quality and efficiency as it pursues progressive business goals.
SHINE
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-03-24       0
Amway will invest 600 million yuan (US$84.5 million) in its Guangzhou production base over five years.

Amway has announced ambitious investment plans to invest 600 million yuan (US$84.5 million) in its Guangzhou production base over the next five years to improve quality and efficiency as it pursues progressive business visions.

Opened in 1995, the Guangzhou site is the company's largest production base outside of the United States.

"Amway's China business is the pioneer in terms of innovation, and we're energized and very optimistic about investing in the long term for the success of business in China," said Milind Pant, CEO of Amway Global.

Milind Pant, CEO of Amway Global

The new investment plans include a comprehensive infrastructure renewal, equipment upgrades, the introduction of advanced production technology, and the optimization of global production capacity.

These initiatives are intended to assist the company in meeting global demand for Amway products in the coming decades and include forward-thinking outlines that could respond to supply chain uncertainties and long-term goals.

"I feel a strong sense of optimism and excitement for the future," Pant said.

"We're well-positioned to play our part in the Healthy China blueprint, and Amway's shift toward the big health strategy is guiding our promising path of future growth."

A research and development partnership was also formed between the Huangpu District of Guangzhou Municipality and Amway to support the latter's existing research network and to encourage new efforts in the health and wellness sector.

China is Amway's biggest market and one of the most important for the company globally. Last year, it achieved a double-digit growth in sales.

Amway has partnered with Huangpu District of Guangzhou Municipality to promote health and wellness research.

Currently, the Guangzhou plant supplies approximately 170 types of products for over 50 global markets, and the new investment would cover infrastructure upgrades as well as new supply chain technology.

The company is investing heavily in all aspects of the business, including supply chain, R&D, and digitalization.

"We're empowering and designing our business to better fit the local economy, and we're staying deeply involved in local economic development," Pant added.

The company is also prepared to enter the nutrition supplement market by offering tailored lifestyle services and solutions to meet rising demand for health and wellness.

Consider probiotics as an example. Since the new offerings were launched in China last year, probiotic production lines have been running at full capacity.

According to Chen Senlin, vice president of Amway China Supply Chain, the new investment will optimize production capacity while also building a resilient supply chain.

Amway said that it has the business capabilities and expertise to help its sales representatives in assisting families and local communities in living healthier lives and developing healthier habits.

The company also said that its health and wellness offerings are consistent with traditional Chinese medicine, which focuses on prevention rather than treatment and takes a holistic approach to health and wellness for the general public.

Amway China President Yu Fang said the company has made steady progress in the digitalization process, with cutting-edge infrastructure and solutions now available on a global scale.

Amway China's online sales account for up to 98 percent of its total sales, and the company will continue to provide local sales representatives with data infrastructure to analyze and assess their business performance.

At the same time, it deploys digital infrastructure to make online community operations run more smoothly.

Chen Jia, vice president of Amway China marketing and vice president of Amway Innovation & Science East Hub, said it will continue to leverage its strong brand capability to meet local demands beyond protein powders and probiotics.

The company has spent decades working to modernize traditional Chinese medicine and bring Chinese ingredients to the global market.

Chen said that Amway intends to establish a network of certified Nutrilite organic farms throughout the country while also looking for suitable locations for its own organic farms.

"In this way, we can ensure the product's safety and efficacy, continue to strengthen our powerful offerings and winning formula, and lead growth of the nutrition supplement industry," Chen added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
