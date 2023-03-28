﻿
Biz / Company

Alibaba says will split into 6 groups, separate IPOs expected

AFP
  20:45 UTC+8, 2023-03-28       0
Alibaba announced Tuesday that it would split into six business groups in one of the most significant overhauls of a leading Chinese tech firm to date.
AFP
  20:45 UTC+8, 2023-03-28       0

Alibaba announced on Tuesday that it would split into six business groups in one of the most significant overhauls of a leading Chinese tech firm to date.

Daniel Zhang, the company's chairman, and CEO, said the restructuring would enable each separate business to pursue its own fundraising and public listing plans.

Hangzhou-based Alibaba said the moves were intended to "unlock shareholder value and foster market competitiveness."

Under the new arrangement, each of the six newly established units will be managed by its CEO and board of directors.

A key exception to the restructuring is Taobao Tmall Commerce Group – the operator of one of China's top online purchasing platforms – which will remain wholly owned by Alibaba Group.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Xiang
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     