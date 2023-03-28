﻿
Biz / Company

Disney to begin 7,000 job layoffs this week

Xinhua
  08:46 UTC+8, 2023-03-28       0
US entertainment giant the Walt Disney Company will begin layoff notices this week for more than 7,000 staffers.
Xinhua
  08:46 UTC+8, 2023-03-28       0
Disney to begin 7,000 job layoffs this week
Reuters

People gather at the Magic Kingdom theme park before the "Festival of Fantasy" parade at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, US, on July 30, 2022.

US entertainment giant the Walt Disney Company will begin layoff notices this week for more than 7,000 staffers, reported Variety, a top Hollywood trade publication, on Monday.

Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger confirmed in a memo to employees Monday morning that the layoffs will come in three waves. After this week's notifications, a "larger" round of notifications will come in April and a final round will hit "before the beginning of summer" to get the company to the 7,000 target, according to the report.

Iger said Disney has made a "difficult decision" to reduce its overall workforce as "part of a strategic realignment of the company, including important cost-saving measures necessary for creating a more effective, coordinated and streamlined approach to our business."

Disney announced 7,000 job layoffs from its global workforce on February 8. The job cuts represent around 3.2 percent of its 220,000 employees worldwide.

The company is targeting 5.5 billion US dollars in cost savings, including 3 billion dollars in content savings, according to Disney, the latest on the list of major US companies that have announced mass job cuts in recent months.

According to the Variety report, the mass layoffs reflect the depth of the transformation that Disney and other media companies face amid the difficult transition from analog TV and traditional movies into the on-demand streaming era.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Disney
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     