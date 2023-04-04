﻿
Biz / Company

McDonald's closes US offices briefly ahead of layoffs

Xinhua
  08:42 UTC+8, 2023-04-04       0
McDonald's has closed its US offices for a few days ahead of informing employees about layoffs.
Xinhua
  08:42 UTC+8, 2023-04-04       0

McDonald's has closed its US offices for a few days ahead of informing employees about layoffs.

Local media on Monday cited an internal e-mail of the Chicago-based fast food chain company as saying that its US corporate staff and some employees overseas should work from home while waiting for notification of their job status.

McDonald's would inform its employees this week about staffing decisions as part of its wide restructuring "Accelerating the Arches" program announced earlier in January, which would focus on "deliveries, Drive Thru, digital and development."

The fast food giant has more than 150,000 employees in corporate roles. About 70 percent of those employees are based outside the United States.

McDonald's reported its global sales rose nearly 11 percent in 2022, and sales in the United States climbed almost 6 percent. In its latest annual report, it cited difficulties in adequately staffing some of its outlets.

Layoffs have been mounting in the United States, mainly in the technology sector. IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, Salesforce, Facebook parent Meta, Twitter and DoorDash have all announced layoffs in recent months.

The Federal Reserve forecast earlier that US unemployment rate may rise to 4.6 percent by the end of this year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Salesforce
IBM
Microsoft
Facebook
Amazon
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     