'The Most Important Thing Is that You Don't Feel the Difference' – Interview with Lada Kurelec from SABIC

Over recent years, diversity and inclusion have become top priorities for employers across the globe. Today, companies must take action on such priorities and embrace them as they have a significant and direct impact on employee attraction, engagement, and retention.

As a global diversified chemicals company, SABIC takes pride in its promotion of diversity of experience, knowledge, and ideas in an inclusive atmosphere. That includes the topic highlighted today – women in the workplace.

Shanghai Daily spoke to three Chinese female leaders at SABIC last month. The following interview was with Lada Kurelec, the Global Business Leader of multiple polymer products and solutions at SABIC, as she spoke of her experiences at SABIC as a female leader.

Q: From your education experience, I see that you have a degree in science and technology; how did you get interested in this area?

A: I became interested in chemistry when I realized it is connected to art — both of them are continuously creating something new. Thus, combining the fact that I was good at sciences with my interest in art, I chose chemical engineering as my major.

Q: What attracted you to join SABIC? Could you share with us your career path at SABIC? Do you like your job?

A: After finishing my PhD, I was curious to understand how science can be connected to applications we use in our every-day lives. That’s why I decided to join SABIC and started in Technology and Innovation. After several roles, including Technical Marketing, I made a step towards business management, where I built my competencies starting with regional asset responsibility up to several global business director roles. Now, I am the General Manager of several polymer businesses for SABIC globally .



I love my job, especially the continuous interaction with diverse people around the world. I always say that I “wake up with China, and go to sleep with America,” which is extremely exciting for me.

Q: I understand that SABIC’s culture values diversity and inclusiveness a lot. Considering your own experience, how does SABIC practice that in the workforce?

A: At SABIC, we see diversity as everything that makes people unique. In that sense, we are approaching diversity multi-dimensionally, including gender diversity, cultural diversity, as well as the diversity in a generational mindset. We organized participation of these groups in different global platforms like SABIC Young Professionals (young professionals just joining SABIC), SHE (platform promoting gender diversity) and SABIC Young Leadership Council (young professionals just stepping in first leadership role in SABIC). All these networks are actively participating in creating new policies, guidelines and are consulted for more strategical matters. This is how we drive inclusion in everything we do at SABIC.



Q: I know that you are one of the co-sponsors of SABIC’s SHE initiative. Could you share with us some of your stories in this program?

A: The "SHE” initiative is SABIC’s Global Women Network where we try to encourage women's participation in the workforce through different pillars such as "Women as Leaders,” "Women as Influencers,” and "Women as Partners”. I am a sponsor of the SHE pillar called "Women as Influencers”. This pillar focused on enhancing sphere of influence of SABIC female employees, internally as well as externally.



Q: Could you share with us how SABIC cares for women and empowers women employees to grow, considering your own experience?

A: SABIC certainly encourages women to advance and to build their career. I think I am an example of that. I always say the most important thing is that you don't feel the difference. That is how I felt along my career path at SABIC.



Q: At SABIC, you have been working and traveling across different countries. Did you see any difference for women in different countries in the workplace?

A: There are regional differences for sure. But I think it is also nice to see those differences and learn from them. Each region has its own areas of focus but all of them strive for the same goal and that is the enhancement of Diversity and Inclusion. For me, that's the beauty of traveling — to witness those differences.



Q: I know you travel a lot for your work. Do you find it difficult to balance work and personal life?

A: It's always a challenge, and maybe more of a challenge for the ladies than for men. I missed some special moments of my daughter at school. But today, when she hangs out with her friends, her friends would tell her, “We find your mom so cool.” I think as long as you have that genuine relationship with your kids and your family, it is not a burden.



Q: Do you have any tips for balancing work and life?

A: My advice is that you have to do things that you are passionate about, and that make you happy. Time balance is difficult but if you manage to find your inner balance, that is what counts.



Q: Could you please provide some suggestions for women in the workplace?

A: I would like to ask women to “stay women,” stay genuine and stay confident. And what’s more, never lose the curiosity to learn new things.

