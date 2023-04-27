﻿
Biz / Company

Samsung Electronics' operating profit drops 95.5% in Q1

Xinhua
  21:24 UTC+8, 2023-04-27       0
Samsung Electronics, South Korea's tech giant, recorded a double-digit drop in operating profit in the first quarter due to a huge loss in its semiconductor business.
Xinhua
  21:24 UTC+8, 2023-04-27       0

Samsung Electronics, South Korea's tech giant, recorded a double-digit drop in operating profit in the first quarter due to a huge loss in its semiconductor business, the company said Thursday.

Consolidated operating profit tumbled 95.5 percent over the year to 640.2 billion won (US$477.8 million) in the January-March quarter, falling below 1 trillion won for the first time in 14 years.

Revenue retreated 18.1 percent to 63.75 trillion won, and net income plummeted 86.1 percent to 1.58 trillion won in the first quarter.

The double-digit fall came as overall consumer spending slowed amid the uncertain global economic environment, Samsung said.

Samsung's chip-making unit posted an operating loss of 4.58 trillion won on revenue of 13.73 trillion won in the first quarter.

The continued inventory adjustment in the memory chip sector led to a sharp decrease in product prices amid the global economic slowdown.

The display business logged an operating profit of 780 billion won on revenue of 6.61 trillion won for the first quarter.

The mobile device and networks unit recorded an operating profit of 3.94 trillion won on revenue of 31.82 trillion won thanks to strong sales of the newly launched Galaxy S23 series.

Due to lower global demand, the TV and home appliances division registered an operating profit of 190 billion won and revenue of 14.08 trillion won.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Samsung
Samsung Electronics
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     