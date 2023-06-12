﻿
Lighting in home decor can have a drastic effect on mood and health

  21:15 UTC+8, 2023-06-12       0
A recent forum in Shanghai discussed the potential impact of lighting in home decor, on our physical and mental health, emphasizing the new concept of "human-centric lighting."
Lighting isn't an optional extra but has special relevance to health, according to a forum held in Shanghai.

In a forum held by global lighting giant Signify over the weekend, renowned architects and industry insiders discussed the new trends of lighting in décor, especially the concept of "human-centric lighting."

In general, it means that lighting doesn't only help us see but also impacts how we feel. So different lighting solutions can help improve our physical and mental health, like dynamic LED lights used in hospitals to improve seasonal affective disorders.

At the forum, Wu Zhengrui, vice president of IWBI (International WELL Building Institute) China, proposed to extend "health construction standards" to lighting.

Feng Su, CEO of interior design platform Haohaozhu, pinpointed that lighting is still neglected by many in home décor and it's badly needed to achieve reasonable yet personalized home lighting.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
