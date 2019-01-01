﻿
Biz / Company

An office tour to Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory

﻿ Ma Xuefeng
﻿ Dai Qian
﻿ Zhu Qing
﻿ Zhou Shengjie
Ma Xuefeng Dai Qian Zhu Qing Zhou Shengjie
  11:01 UTC+8, 2023-07-24       0
Are you curious about the working environment in Tesla? Today, Joyce is going to bring you to Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai.
﻿ Ma Xuefeng
﻿ Dai Qian
﻿ Zhu Qing
﻿ Zhou Shengjie
Ma Xuefeng Dai Qian Zhu Qing Zhou Shengjie
  11:01 UTC+8, 2023-07-24       0

Shot by Ma Xuefeng, Dai Qian, Zhou Shengjie and Zhu Qing. Edited by Ma Xuefeng. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Are you curious about the working environment in Tesla? Today, Joyce is going to bring you to Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai. Enjoy the office tour in Tesla and leave comments to tell us what other companies do you want to visit!

An office tour to Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory
Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

The latest data shows that Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory can produce a car in less than 40 seconds.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Tesla
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     