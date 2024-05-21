﻿
AMD touts AI as a 'new era of opportunity'

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:27 UTC+8, 2024-05-21       0
AMD has nearly quadrupled its research investment in the last five years, with an emphasis on AI and "groundbreaking technologies with early promise."
AMD touts AI as a 'new era of opportunity'
AMD's Chair and CEO Lisa Su announced new partnerships in Beijing to strengthen the AI PC ecosystem.

Chipmaker AMD is celebrating its 55th anniversary this month, promoting artificial intelligence (AI) as a "new era of opportunity."

Over a year ago, AMD became the first to embed a specialized Neural Processing Unit (NPU) inside an x86 processor, which has now powered millions of AI PCs.

Its AI and chip innovations power 30 percent of the world's servers, as well as eight of the top ten most energy-efficient supercomputers, which address issues such as cancer research and climate change.

"This AI inflection point marks a new era for AMD," said Mark Papermaster, AMD's executive vice president and chief technology officer.

The corporation has considerably improved its research capabilities through acquisitions, particularly the huge Xilinx acquisition in 2022. AMD has nearly tripled its research investment, from US$1.5 billion in 2019 to US$5.9 billion in 2023, with an emphasis on "groundbreaking technologies with early promise."

To meet the demand for local AI use, AMD has integrated AI engines into consumer products. On AMD Ryzen AI-powered laptops, customers can now quickly restore outdated photographs, create tailored music, and generate films.

Growing with China

During a visit to China, AMD's Chair and CEO, Lisa Su, announced new partnerships in Beijing to bolster the local AI PC ecosystem. It demonstrated how AI PCs are transforming daily life through collaborations with PC OEMs, software developers, and AI language model providers.

Su referred to AI as "the most transformational technology in 50 years," providing highly intelligent personal experiences on PCs.

China is a critical strategic priority for AMD. As one of China's first international corporations, AMD has expanded its commitment beyond product sales to encompass strategic partnerships, new product development, and ecosystem creation.

Recognizing China's digital boom, AMD is working with Chinese partners to use generative AI to boost "new force" productivity in healthcare, design, digital twins, software R&D, and data centers. They promote the incubation of generative AI projects, deliver timely products, and collaborate to foster an open ecosystem.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
