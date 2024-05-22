﻿
Biz / Company

Swire Coca-Cola builds new production facility in Guangzhou

Swire Coca-Cola Ltd, Coca-Cola's bottler, has started the construction of a new 1.25 billion yuan (US$175.89 million) production facility in Guangzhou.
Ti Gong

Swire Coca-Cola Ltd, has started the construction of a new 1.25 billion yuan (US$175.89 million) production facility in Guangzhou.

Coca-Cola's bottler, Swire Coca-Cola Ltd, has started the construction of a new 1.25 billion yuan (US$175.89 million) production facility in Guangzhou.

Expected to expand the annual production capacity by 66 percent, the new factory will span 128,000 square meters and house 11 new beverage production lines with annual production capacity of up to 1.5 billion tons, along with warehouses and supporting facilities.

The new production capabilities serve as expansions of the existing 14 production lines at five bottling plants in the southern province of Guangdong, which is the site with the highest sales volume of Swire Coca-Cola on the Chinese mainland.

Swire Coca-Cola announced last year that it has allocated over 12 billion yuan of investment from 2023 to 2032 in China.

