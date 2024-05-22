﻿
Biz / Company

Bayer signs investment deal for new production base

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:02 UTC+8, 2024-05-22       0
German multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company says new facilities will be part of its global supply network for health products and nutritional supplements.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:02 UTC+8, 2024-05-22       0
Bayer signs investment deal for new production base
Ti Gong

Bayer's consumer health unit supply chain center in Qidong in Jiangsu Province. A new project worth 600 million yuan of investment is expected to be operational in 2028.

Bayer's consumer health unit has signed a 600 million yuan (US$82 million) investment deal for the first phase of a new industrial production and supply chain base in Qidong in Jiangsu Province.

The first phase of the Bayer Consumer Health Supply Center includes production lines for solid dosage form technology, laboratories, warehouses, and utility facilities covering a total area of 76 mu (50,666 square meters).

The new facilities which are expected to be operational in 2028 will serve as a part of Bayer's global supply chain network for consumer health products and nutritional supplements.

The German multinational and Qidong government will also explore cooperation in areas such as industrial policy research, medical and health ecosystem development, and sustainable development.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Bayer
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     