Bayer signs investment deal for new production base

German multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company says new facilities will be part of its global supply network for health products and nutritional supplements.

Ti Gong

Bayer's consumer health unit has signed a 600 million yuan (US$82 million) investment deal for the first phase of a new industrial production and supply chain base in Qidong in Jiangsu Province.

The first phase of the Bayer Consumer Health Supply Center includes production lines for solid dosage form technology, laboratories, warehouses, and utility facilities covering a total area of 76 mu (50,666 square meters).

The new facilities which are expected to be operational in 2028 will serve as a part of Bayer's global supply chain network for consumer health products and nutritional supplements.

The German multinational and Qidong government will also explore cooperation in areas such as industrial policy research, medical and health ecosystem development, and sustainable development.