China's first large cruise liner sets off on another journey

During the first five months since its maiden voyage, the Adora Magic City has completed 34 voyages, catering to almost 160,000 passengers, or an average of 4,700 on each trip.

When we arrived at the Adora Magic City cruise liner at the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal at noon of May 26, the last passengers from the previous trip were disembarking, while the crowds of passengers for the next voyage were already pouring in.



Wan Lixin

During the five-day journey, which began at 4:30pm on May 26, the cruise would call at the Seogwipo, Jeju Island, South Korea, on the second day, and Sasebo, Japan, on the third day.

Since the maiden voyage on January 1, it has been following a tight schedule.

A staff member accompanying us said this heavy schedule is part of the cruise's efforts at branding itself.

The ship was built by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC), according to design drawn by a partnership between Fincantieri and CSSC Cruise Technology Development Co.

The 135,000 gross ton cruise ship can accommodate 5,246 guests, who can enjoy themselves in a large performing arts center, 22 restaurants, various bars, cafes, duty-free shops, and an art corridor currently featuring reproductions of murals of Dunhuang. Other amenities, adapted to the predominantly Chinese passengers, include children's centers and a spa. The whole design integrates Eastern and Western aesthetics and amenities.

Wan Lixin

At a press conference on May 26, Liu Hui, general manager of CSSC Cruise Technology Development Company, briefed visiting journalists on Adora Magic City's stellar performance since it went into operation nearly five months ago.

It had already completed 34 voyages, catering to almost 160,000 passengers, averaging 4,700 in each voyage.

Liu noted the significance for China of its first large cruise ship, from its conception, building, to its operation. This is the first large-scale cruise ship China has independently developed and designed.

Wan Lixin

Liu said large cruise ships, made chiefly by European shipyards, are considered one of the "three pearls of the crown of shipbuilding," with the other two being aircraft carriers and large LNG (liquefied natural gas) carriers. Prior to the project, large cruise ships were the only high-tech ship products not yet tackled by China

Thus the successful building of Adora Magic City was a gamechanger, suggesting another milestone in China's quest for quality development, he said. It was also a monumentally collaborative effort.

The Adora Magic City is the world's most complex single electromechanical vessel with more than 25 million parts, about five times the number for China's first domestic aircraft, the C919, Liu said.

Wan Lixin

The construction of large cruise ships, given its demand for cutting edge management and the support of a huge number of international suppliers, poses a challenge to country's shipbuilding technology, and its successful operation marked the country's comprehensive manufacturing and technology sophistication. The cabling in the cruise totals 4,200km, roughly the distance from Shanghai to Lhasa.

Less obviously, it also led to constantly innovative and pioneering practices in terms of policy and regulations.

It's also an exemplary international cooperation, from design to operation.

Since it was China's first cruise, CSSC set up the operating arm, Adora Cruises, in 2018, which make possible constant borrowing of advanced international cruise ship management, and steady optimization of management procedures.

Ti Gong

The operating team includes some of the most experienced international talent in the sector ranging from marketing, products and hotel management, to maritime management.

The design and construction of the cruise involved over 1,000 domestic and international suppliers, and its extended production chain has spawned a number of pivotal enterprises from design, to assembly and construction, engaging lots of other industries.

The successful construction and operation of Adora Magic City made China the fifth country in the world to claim such expertise.

Currently, the operating service team are chiefly staffed by foreigners, though jobs are being created to localize the team.