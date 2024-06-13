﻿
China Literature announces measures to empower content creators

CEO of China's largest digital reading platform establishes a fund to commercialize content while unveiling AI translation tools to help broadcast Chinese culture globally.
Ti Gong

China Literature's CEO, Hou Xiaonan, emphasizes the importance of creating a fertile ground for stories to grow and a stage for content to realize its full value.

China Literature, China's largest digital reading platform, has established a 1 billion yuan fund to commercialize intellectual property covering literature, animation, and TV drama.

The Shanghai-based firm also unveiled upgrade artificial intelligence translation tools, which help to broadcast Chinese culture and works to the global community.

China Literature's CEO, Hou Xiaonan, emphasized the importance of creating a fertile ground for stories to grow and a stage for content to realize its full value. The company's writers have seen an average income growth of over 32 percent, the largest increase in the past five years.

The fund is set to bolster the company's commitment to nurturing talent and promoting intellectual property development, such as the success of Qing Yu Nian, originally an online novel in China Literature, then a popular drama broadcast by CCTV 8 and Tencent Video, as well as an online game.

The new AI technology is designed to enhance the creation and distribution of content, significantly reducing translation costs by up to 90 percent and expanding the reach of work to international markets. Another generative AI tool, a "writer's assistant," is online, which features generating outline and character extraction capabilities.

Ti Gong

Qing Yu Nian, originally an online novel, has become a popular drama broadcast by CCTV 8 and Tencent Video, and an online game.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
China Literature
CCTV
Tencent
