﻿
Biz / Company

Hong Kong Investment Corporation announces new strategic partnership in AI

Xinhua
  21:39 UTC+8, 2024-06-24       0
The Hong Kong Investment Cooperation (HKIC) signed here Monday a strategic cooperation agreement with BioMap, a company that offers AI models for the life sciences industry.
Xinhua
  21:39 UTC+8, 2024-06-24       0

The Hong Kong Investment Cooperation (HKIC) signed here Monday a strategic cooperation agreement with BioMap, a company that offers AI models for the life sciences industry.

The agreement was signed at the inaugural International Bio-Computing Innovation Summit which was held on the same day in Hong Kong.

Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government Paul Chan said at the signing ceremony that Hong Kong has solid foundation in artificial intelligence and life science, and he believed that Hong Kong should endeavor to accelerate the development of bio-computing to seize the "first mover advantage."

Chief Executive Officer of the HKIC Clara Chan said that she looked forward to the cooperation between BioMap and the HKIC in different areas to explore expanding the scope of application of BioMap's platform technology from medicine and health to green technology, industrial innovation and other fields.

The International Bio-Computing Innovation Summit brought together speakers from around the world to discuss bio-computing and future applications, including accelerating new drug discovery, improving human health, and promoting green technology innovation for global sustainable development.

The establishment of the HKIC was proposed by the HKSAR's chief executive John Lee in his policy address in 2022, with the aim to further optimize the use of fiscal reserves for promoting the development of industries and the economy.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     