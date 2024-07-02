'A year in China feels like seven years in the rest of the world'
09:00 UTC+8, 2024-07-12 0
Michael Rockel, CEO of LANXESS Greater China & Global Business Unit Head of Liquid Purification Technologies, says one year in China feels like seven years elsewhere in the world.
09:00 UTC+8, 2024-07-12 0
Michael Rockel, CEO of LANXESS Greater China & Global Business Unit Head of Liquid Purification Technologies (LPT), said: “If I had to summarize the business environment in Shanghai in a few words, I would say 'efficient, diverse, and dynamic.' To me, it always feels (like) one year in China is seven years in the rest of the world."
Source: SHINE Editor: Cao Qian
Special Reports