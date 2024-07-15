﻿
Italian furniture group opens largest flagship store in Shanghai

Molten, after many years in China and with 17 stores in the country already, chooses a downtown city location for it's latest and "largest and the most massive" one to date.
Ti Gong

The Molteni&C flagship store is located in on the bank of the Huangpu River, adjacent to the Shanghai Power Station of Art and the Expo Riverside Dingbo Tower.

Italian furniture group Molteni has opened a Molteni&C flagship store in downtown Shanghai in collaboration with China's leading furniture retailer, Domus Tiandi, which will play a strategic role in Molteni&C's expansion in China.

Spanning over 3,500 square meters, the Shanghai store has two floors of exhibition space showcasing Molteni&C collections, including offices, an art gallery hosting a temporary exhibition focusing on Milanese architect Gio Ponti and the Heritage Collection, and a UniFor space tailored for architects and designers. The store also has an indoor-outdoor restaurant.

"China is already our largest market beside Italy. We are in this country since many years ago, and we already have 17 stores in this amazing country and this is simply the largest and the most massive one," said Marco Piscitelli, CEO of Molteni Group.

"We decided to push hard in this market because we see that there is a big change with the new generations appreciating much more not only the beauty and the value of fashion brands or in general luxury brands, but now it is the same attention is also going to be dedicated to the design products. And we want to stay close to the market, close to our clients and no matter if they are consumers, or architects, or developers, with our people to export more and more the added value of a lifestyle brand."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
