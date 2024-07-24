Amgen China optimistic of China growth plans
Amgen China expresses confidence in its business growth plans, citing the favorable business environment, particularly in Shanghai.
09:00 UTC+8, 2024-07-24 0
“China is establishing a more open and inclusive business environment for foreign investors, especially in Shanghai. We are pleased to see policies that support a favorable business environment, which also gave us confidence to continue our business growth," said Irene Hsu, Vice President and General Manager of Amgen China.
