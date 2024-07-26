Shanghai top regional business destination for talent and business
09:00 UTC+8, 2024-07-31 0
DNV's CFO says Shanghai stands out in the region for its ease of doing business and talent availability.
09:00 UTC+8, 2024-07-31 0
"According to our experience, very few geographies are as close and supportive to business as the authorities in Shanghai. And we do find good talents in Shanghai," said Per Askeland, Chief Financial Officer for North Asia and Legal Representative of DNV.
Source: SHINE Editor: Cao Qian
Special Reports