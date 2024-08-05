﻿
Dyson launches new noise-canceling headphones in China

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:48 UTC+8, 2024-08-05       0
Asia debut of high-end home appliances firm's latest product indicates an expansion of its business and underscores Shanghai's growing influence as a launchpad for global brands.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:48 UTC+8, 2024-08-05

Dyson, renowned for its high-end home appliances, is to launch its new noise-cancellation headphones in the Chinese market on Tuesday.

The company is hosting a pop-up event in Shanghai to mark the product's Asian debut, underscoring the city's growing influence as a launchpad for global brands.

Dyson OnTrac headphones offer advanced noise cancellation, up to 55 hours listening time and customizable caps and cushions with various colors and materials. The release is seen as a business expansion for Dyson, famous for home appliance products such as vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and hair dryers.

Dyson launches new noise-canceling headphones in China
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Dyson's noise-cancelling headphones feature customizable designs.

Between August 3 and 8, Dyson is holding a pop-up event in Huahai Road M. with hands-on opportunities for consumers. Dyson OnTrac headphones will be on sale from Tuesday at a price of 3,899 yuan (US$542).

The launch aligns with Shanghai's ongoing "Shanghai Summer" international consumption season, an initiative aimed at boosting the city's economy through increased consumer spending.

Dyson launches new noise-canceling headphones in China
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

People try out the new Dyson headphones at a pop-up event in downtown Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Dyson
﻿
