Dyson launches new noise-canceling headphones in China

Dyson, renowned for its high-end home appliances, is to launch its new noise-cancellation headphones in the Chinese market on Tuesday.

The company is hosting a pop-up event in Shanghai to mark the product's Asian debut, underscoring the city's growing influence as a launchpad for global brands.

Dyson OnTrac headphones offer advanced noise cancellation, up to 55 hours listening time and customizable caps and cushions with various colors and materials. The release is seen as a business expansion for Dyson, famous for home appliance products such as vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and hair dryers.